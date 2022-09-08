Notification Settings

Appeal to find owner of trailer dumped in farmer's field near Whitchurch

By David Tooley

A stolen plant trailer has been found in a north Shropshire farmer's field and police want to know who owns it.

Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team is appealing for the owner to come forward in.

A police spokesman said: "We have been alerted to a plant trailer that has been found in a farmers' field - unexpectedly and not owned by the farmer.

"We have completed some initial enquiries with no luck at finding the owner.

"If you, or someone you know has recently had a plant trailer stolen please get in touch with us at Whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"Hopefully we can reunite this trailer with its rightful owner."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

