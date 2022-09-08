Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team is appealing for the owner to come forward in.

A police spokesman said: "We have been alerted to a plant trailer that has been found in a farmers' field - unexpectedly and not owned by the farmer.

"We have completed some initial enquiries with no luck at finding the owner.

"If you, or someone you know has recently had a plant trailer stolen please get in touch with us at Whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk