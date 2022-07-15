'They look like they mean business!' Lost sheep in comical stand-off with horse in Shrewsbury

The ominous-looking sheep crew on Rowley Road. Photo: Anne Jones

Anne's horse was confronted by the rebels. Photo: Anne Jones

Anne Jones was out horse riding on Rowley Road, Shrewsbury, when she spotted four sheep looking back at her – and her horse.

The photo sparked comments online as the sheep appear to look quite... ominous!

Guessing they were lost, Anne posted in Worthen and Brockton Community Hub's Facebook page, asking if anyone knew the owner.

One user, Julie Hamer said: "They look like they mean business."

Colin Tomlins joked: "They belong to Ewe Wooly."