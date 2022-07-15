Notification Settings

'They look like they mean business!' Lost sheep in comical stand-off with horse in Shrewsbury

By Lauren Hill

In a stand-off with a horse in Worthen and Brockton, four lost sheep walked away triumphantly.

The ominous-looking sheep crew on Rowley Road. Photo: Anne Jones
Anne's horse was confronted by the rebels. Photo: Anne Jones

Anne Jones was out horse riding on Rowley Road, Shrewsbury, when she spotted four sheep looking back at her – and her horse.

The photo sparked comments online as the sheep appear to look quite... ominous!

Guessing they were lost, Anne posted in Worthen and Brockton Community Hub's Facebook page, asking if anyone knew the owner.

One user, Julie Hamer said: "They look like they mean business."

Colin Tomlins joked: "They belong to Ewe Wooly."

Another comment by Alex Price implied that the owner has had his sheep return safely, writing "back in now" with a thumbs up emoji.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

