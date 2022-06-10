Farmers welcome Welsh Liberal leader to meeting

Jane Dodds with NFU Cymru members

Jane Dodds MS met with NFU Cymru at Edward and Alex Chapman’s Morfodion farm in Llanidloes. They were joined by NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chairman Richard Jones and local councillors Cllr Gareth Morgan and Cllr Glyn Preston.

The meeting was one of a series of on-farm political engagements organised by NFU Cymru to round off the union’s activities as part of the first ever Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week. The week of campaigning celebrated Welsh farmers’ role in producing high quality, affordable food alongside providing wider economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits for the people of Wales, all whilst meeting the sector’s ambition for net zero agriculture by 2040.

Host farmer Edward Chapman said: “I was really pleased to be able to welcome Jane Dodds MS to visit Morfodion today. With Welsh Government expected to introduce the Agriculture (Wales) Bill later this year, this is an essential moment for farmers to be showing our Senedd representatives the important role Welsh agriculture plays for Wales’ food production, environment, landscapes, economy, culture and heritage.