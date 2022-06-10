Notification Settings

Farmers welcome Welsh Liberal leader to meeting

By Sue AustinLlanidloesFarmingPublished:

Mid and West Wales Welsh Assembly member, Jane Dodds joined farmers as part of the NFU Cymru union’s Celebration of Welsh Food and Farming Week.

Jane Dodds with NFU Cymru members

Jane Dodds MS met with NFU Cymru at Edward and Alex Chapman’s Morfodion farm in Llanidloes. They were joined by NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chairman Richard Jones and local councillors Cllr Gareth Morgan and Cllr Glyn Preston.

The meeting was one of a series of on-farm political engagements organised by NFU Cymru to round off the union’s activities as part of the first ever Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week. The week of campaigning celebrated Welsh farmers’ role in producing high quality, affordable food alongside providing wider economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits for the people of Wales, all whilst meeting the sector’s ambition for net zero agriculture by 2040.

Host farmer Edward Chapman said: “I was really pleased to be able to welcome Jane Dodds MS to visit Morfodion today. With Welsh Government expected to introduce the Agriculture (Wales) Bill later this year, this is an essential moment for farmers to be showing our Senedd representatives the important role Welsh agriculture plays for Wales’ food production, environment, landscapes, economy, culture and heritage.

“I very much hope that Jane Dodds MS continues to recognise the multiple benefits that Welsh farms deliver for the people and communities of Wales, and I hope she will be a supporter of our industry in the Senedd chamber as future policy is developed. NFU Cymru is keen to work with all of our MSs to harness this once in generation opportunity to co-design a true ‘farm to fork’ food and farming policy that will help Welsh farming achieve its aspirations.”

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

