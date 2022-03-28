Farmer Time is on the search for more farmers

George Dickin, farming consultant at Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker is a proud sponsor of Farmer Time which involves linking farmers with schools so they can inspire and educate young people about farming, food production and the environment through regular video calls.

The initiative is revolutionising how the food and farming industry communicates with the next generation at a vital time for the rural economy.

Farmers are paired with a particular school and then pupils are able to regularly live chat with their matched farmer through video platforms such as FaceTime or Skype.

The initiative is run by Leaf Education with the support of its founder Cambridgeshire farmer Tom Martin.

During the past few years, when opportunities for students to visit farms haven’t been possible, it has provided an important opportunity for schoolchildren to gain a real-time understanding of the realities of farm life and ask questions about the supply chain.

However, organisers need more farmers to sign up in the UK as 40 schools have been left unpaired.

For further information about Farmer Time and how you can get involved, please visit www.farmertime.org