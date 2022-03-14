Count the improvements in cattle lameness

Nick Challenor, owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services

Now is the time to be observing cattle lameness and practising the method of mobility scoring to ensure that your herds foot health is at optimum condition ahead of turn out to pasture.

Digital dermatitis is the most common skin disease of the foot often associated with housing especially in cubicles, and prolonged contact with slurry.

Young cows, cows in early lactation and those with other foot problems are also more likely to suffer from digital dermatitis.

Maintaining low infection areas on farm through good hygiene, slurry management and foot bathing cows will help keep bacteria away from the feet that can cause digital dermatitis and foul in the foot.

Mobility scoring can be an excellent tool for monitoring the occurrence and severity of lameness. When scoring, it is better to be tougher with your rating to ensure the best possible results.