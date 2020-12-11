Don't play Russian roulette with your business

Keith Fowles is the owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.

As if coronavirus and Brexit were not enough, we are now faced with an avian influenza epidemic.

Nine cases of avian influenza in poultry or other captive birds have now been confirmed. From December 14 all free-range poultry will have to be in lockdown (housed) after Defra announced the introduction of a new housing order affecting England, Wales and Scotland.

Once an outbreak is confirmed, the farm will be subject to movement restrictions and a vigorous cleanout procedure that must be checked and approved by the Animal and Plant Health Agency before restocking.

Going without insurance cover and thinking it won’t happen is like playing Russian roulette with your farming business investments.

Given the high concentration of producers in the Powys area, they must recognise the consequences and costs should a full blown outbreak occur. Insurance cover is not available now during this outbreak so farmers must take action to reduce the risk of disease in flocks by following government advice on biosecurity.

2021 is in sight and hopefully filled with hope. As we all head towards a “new normal” we wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.