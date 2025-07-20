Leg Club and Cancer Research benefit from Nantmel Tractor Run

Martyn Nicholls of New Radnor with his County

John Griffiths of Cleobury Mortimer with his David Brown

John Bates leading the procession of tractors

John Bates presents Liz Lewis of the Rhayader Branch of Cancer Research UK their donation

The two chosen charities are the Rhayader Leg Club and the Rhayader Branch of Cancer Research UK.

Route plotter John Bates presented the sum of £310 to Ffion Corfield, Lead Nurse, watched by Denise Sealey, Rachel Turner and Ellen Bennett.

He also presented Liz Lewis with an equal amount on behalf of the Rhayader branch of Cancer Research UK.

The Run which attracted 40 participants came not only from the immediate locality from far afield as Kidwelly, Newcastle Emlyn, Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Hereford.

The participants were treated to the scenic views from hilltops and valleys on their 30 mile tour of the parishes and communities of Nantmel, St Harmon, Abbey Cwm-Hir, Gwystre and back to

Nantmel for a well-earned lunch stop before setting out again through Nant Glas, Doldowlod, Llanyre before returning to the finish at Nantmel.

The Tractor Enthusiasts of Nantmel would like to thank all landowners for the use of their land, all businesses that donated prizes, all helpers and all participants.