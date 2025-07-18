Campaigners at the alternative 'People's Consultation'. Image Peter Barnett

Map of the proposed Bute Energy wind turbines at Aberedw Energy Park

People protesting outside the Bute Energy consultation at the Hundred House Village Hall regarding the Aberedw Energy Park

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond and Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva with campaigners at Hundred House

Inside the Bute Energy consultation at the Hundred House Village Hall regarding the Aberedw Energy Park

While would-be developer Bute Energy held a “drop-in event” in Hundred House Village Hall about its plans for 18 giant turbines on Aberedw Hill, residents from the village and surrounding areas attended a “People’s Consultation” taking place outside.

With huge signs displayed on various items of farm machinery, along with a drumming band and a loudspeaker blaring out the sound of a wind turbine, they left the company in no doubt about the strength of feeling against its proposals.

Many lorry and car drivers hooted their support as they drove past.

Bute Energy has launched a 47-day statutory consultation on its proposals for the Aberedw Energy Park, located approximately 3km east of Builth Wells.

The project aims to deliver 120 MW of renewable energy as part of Welsh Government net-zero targets, but would involve the construction of super-sized wind turbines and a 60-mile-long distribution line running from Builth Wells to Carmarthen.

Bute Energy claims it would produce enough energy to power between 86,000 and 113,000 homes and it includes 18 turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m.

The consultation runs until Monday, August 18 at 5pm

Organised by RE-think and local residents, the alternative “People’s Consultation” attracted support from other campaign groups who travelled from as far away as Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Montgomeryshire to be there.

The Mayors of Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells, Councillors Mark Hammond and Steve Deeks-D’Silva were present.

The groups set up their own stands on a private car park across the road, with displays and people on hand to discuss the extent of Bute Energy’s proposals both locally and across Wales, and how they would affect communities and the environment.

At one stage they chanted loudly “Stop Bute Energy, our hills are not for sale,” and then formed a line along the pavement to reflect the length of the proposed turbine blades at around 80 metres.

Local resident Natalie Barstow said: “We organised the People’s Consultation to give local communities a space to speak openly, something Bute’s consultation process doesn’t allow.

“We are not opposed to renewables, but we are opposed to corporate exploitation of Welsh land and communities. It was a powerful day of solidarity, with people from across Wales coming together to stand up for the places they love.”

She added: “I think it went incredibly well. People turned up and stood together openly discussing the true impacts of this project. There was a clear and growing sense of frustration that too many of our elected representatives are failing to engage with what’s really happening on the ground. If they continue to ignore the voices of their communities, they will be remembered for their failure to act.”

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said: “I was really impressed with the number of people who turned out for the ‘people consultation’ at Hundred House. There was a great deal of passion and togetherness expressed.

“I think the representatives of Bute who were in the Hall opposite would have been taken aback by the sheer strength of feeling shown.

“I was equally as concerned with some of the stories I heard from individuals in respect of not only the way they will be affected, but also by the way landowners had been treated by representatives of Bute.

“Intimidation is despicable and I remain amazed that Welsh Government ministers have not seen fit to properly deal with this. It’s now more than important that all communities who are affected and who will be affected in the future get together to ensure their voices are heard.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva added: “I thought it was a great turn out and Bute can have no misunderstanding how we all feel about their plans to ruin our countryside.

“What I did find extremely concerning was that Bute employed a health and safety/security/bouncer chap whose job appeared to be to look menacingly at anyone who dared to express their opinion in a raised voice, he tried his silent intimidation with me, alas it didn’t work but it does show how low Bute will stoop to get their own way.”

RE-think Campaign Lead Jenny Chryss said: “It was beyond our wildest expectations that so many people turned up to show their support and to voice their anger and concern about these proposals. That strength of feeling must surely now be clear to Bute. People are beginning to understand the extent of its proposals both here in Radnorshire and across the region.

“The turbines that Bute intends to build are bigger than almost any yet onshore in the UK. Methods of measuring the effect they will have on communities are largely out of date and what is in place was designed for much smaller infrastructure.

“And for what? Onshore wind turbines are inefficient, producing less than 30 per cent of their capacity, and don’t work when the wind doesn’t blow. Operators get paid to turn them off when there’s too much wind, and we’ve just heard that this system is soon to become even more attractive to the generator at the expense of energy bill payers.

“Bute Energy is proposing up to 16 of these so called “energy parks” across the region, despite it becoming increasingly obvious that only a sensible mix of viable renewable energy schemes using differing technologies will actually get us anywhere near “net zero.”

“Meanwhile these proposals would leave some local residents staring up at 200-metre-high turbines on hills that are even higher, working or not depending on the weather. The energy they produce will go straight to the national grid with nothing in it for the people of Wales except for some un- generous and divisive so-called community benefits which would represent only a tiny fraction of the money that the Bute Energy Group shareholders would take away.”

A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: “We completely understand that there are those who feel strongly about our projects. We have always invited their attendance at our community consultations to ensure all views are heard. However, the intimidation and verbal abuse of our staff by a group of those attending this event was entirely unacceptable.

"The disruption caused was clearly intended to discourage other members of the community, attending in good faith and seeking to engage constructively, from expressing their views.

“We will continue to hold regular drop-in events to ensure communities have all the information they need about our projects. Their views actively shape our designs and project plans.

"But we have a duty of care to our staff to ensure that they are not subjected to this level of abuse.

“We will continue to work with our partners to develop a bright and thriving future for Powys and help everyone in Wales to share the benefits of a cleaner, greener future.”

To give your feedback on the Aberedw Energy Park, you can complete an online form on the website. https://bute.energy/aberedw/overview/consultation/, take a short digital survey at the same address, email aberedw@bute.energy, write to Freepost Grasshopper Consult (no further address or stamp required) or call Freephone 01597 730133 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

Credit Peter Barnett 1 to 3 Pics.