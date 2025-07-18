Princess Anne to put the 'Royal' in Royal Welsh Show 2025

This will be Her Royal Highness’s seventh visit to the Royal Welsh Show, having first attended in 1981. Her most recent visit was in 2022, and her return reflects her ongoing support for agriculture and rural life.

“We are absolutely thrilled that The Princess Royal will be joining us at this year’s Royal Welsh Show,” said Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. “Her Royal Highness has long been a passionate advocate for agriculture and rural communities.

“We look forward to sharing with her the many highlights of this year’s event, including the exciting innovations and developments that have taken place since her last visit.”

Princess Anne will be visiting the county later this month.

The Royal Welsh Show, held annually at Llanelwedd, remains one of the largest and most prestigious agricultural events in Europe. It celebrates the best of Welsh farming, food, and rural culture.

Broadcaster Dei Tomos has also been announced as officially opening the 2025 show.

Dei, Radio Cymru’s trusted former voice of farming and rural affairs, has agreed to perform the ceremony, the society has confirmed. A household name across Wales, Dei Tomos has reported and reflected on the issues at the heart of Welsh agriculture and its deep significance to the nation for more than 40 years.

He has presented a wide range of programmes and his distinctive, probing, style, deep understanding of rural Wales, and unwavering commitment to the agricultural community have won widespread admiration.

Dei has received numerous accolades for his work, including the prestigious 2015 Netherthorpe Award from the British Guild of Agricultural Journalists, recognising his long-standing expertise in Welsh farming and rural affairs.

He several times was awarded the Farmers Union of Wales Bob Davies Memorial Award for his acclaimed daily radio programme, Bwletin Amaeth and weekly Byd Amaeth, which shone a light on the voices and challenges of rural communities.

He was also nominated Welsh Radio Broadcaster of the Year at the Celtic Media Festival in 2015 and is an honorary fellow of Bangor University.

Dei’s career has also spanned roles in youth education and television. He co-presented an English and a Welsh language farming series and also presented Welsh countryside and world-wide adventure programmes for S4C during its early years.

Prior to becoming a broadcaster, he was Deputy Head of Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s Outdoor Education Centre at Glan-llyn. For many years, Dei was one of the main stage comperes at the National Eisteddfod and the Urdd National Eisteddfod, and was involved as presenter with the first live TV programmes from the Royal Welsh Show. He was also a member of the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.

“We are honoured that Dei Tomos will be opening this year’s Show,” said RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones. “His work has highlighted the important role that farming communities play in our national story, culture and heritage. We look forward to welcoming him to Llanelwedd and to hearing his reflections at this special moment for Caernarfonshire, his home county.

“With his deep roots in rural life and his lifelong advocacy for Welsh language and culture, Dei Tomos is the perfect figure to mark the beginning of what promises to be another memorable Royal Welsh Show.”

The official opening ceremony will take place at 10am on Monday, July 21, outside the President’s Pavilion.