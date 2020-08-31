Finding path through difficult times

The climate has an enormous effect on growing crops and livestock throughout the world. Water and sunshine in the right quantities at the right time help farming to produce food for us all.

Working long hours often alone, can cause feelings of anxiety and uncertainty, and the concerns over Covid-19 will have a lasing effect on everyone’s mental health and wellbeing.

It’s okay to talk and ask how life is going. Be honest, there is help available. The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution is working with Samaritans and other charities to encourage people in farming to contact on Freephone 0808 281 9490 where someone will listen.

The trained confidential welfare person will help to make a plan suitable for the caller’s problems. As farming alters there are wider and more complex issues affecting people’s lives. RABI is there to help now and in the future.

As fundraising events have been cancelled, the charity is grateful to all those who have sent donations, such as JFC Agri – their north Shropshire team have cycled 95 miles with 7,500 feet climbs around Lake Vyrnwy in wet weather.

Christine Downes is a member of the Shropshire committee of the RABI