Farm safety and managing risk

HSE figures for 2019 show that farming still has the highest rate of fatal injury, with 39 people killed as a result of farming and other agriculture-related activities. Farmers often have so many business issues to think about that health and safety considerations are at the bottom of their ‘to do’ list.

This year all eyes should be on how to prevent injuries. With the pandemic and exceptionally dry hot spring, this could be one of the most challenging harvests since World War Two.

Dry conditions increase the risk of fire during harvest and because of Covid-19 childcare and school arrangements for many farming families have been disrupted, meaning that young children may well be on farms during the harvest period.

I urge farmers to check their fire prevention methods and evacuation procedures. Take the time to assess risks and keep an eye on where family members are.

Let’s hope we can reduce the number of injuries and fatalities on farm this year. Stay safe.

Keith Fowles, KLF Insurance Brokers Limited