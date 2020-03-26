Window is open for BPS

Completion of the form ensures access to farm support under the BPS in both England and Wales and agri-environment schemes in Wales.

In 2019 we helped over 500 farmers fill in their application forms, including many complex cross-border farmers dealing with Rural Payments Wales and the Rural Payments Agency England.

BPS payments cannot be secured without submitting an application form, so this is one of the most crucial forms farmers will complete.

It is important to maximise your application by ensuring you are claiming on all eligible land and hold enough entitlements to match. Also make sure you sell any spare entitlements before they expire. There are still unknowns about future subsides but maximising your claim this year may prove to be beneficial in the future.

If you are new to the Basic Payment Scheme and wonder what it’s all about, are not sure if you’re eligible for the Young Farmer Payment, or want to ensure you’re maximising the full potential of your ground, call for a no obligation chat.

Clare Williams, Associate with Roger Parry & Partners