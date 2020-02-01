Facing up to farming's challenges

Lack of home-grown skilled labour and huge amounts of capital required add to the issue. Agricultural futures will also be affected by climate and environmental requirements such as the reduction of methane and ammonia; bad publicity (America feed lots/sprays); the growth of veganism and vegetarianism; changes in consumer demand, for example burgers, kebabs and ready meals instead of Sunday roasts and so on, leading to more plant type diets.

Will consumers pay a premium for sustainable organic produce or extensively produced meat?

Consumers need to realise a farmer’s need to make a profit to keep a sustainable environment. With the demise of farm support through the Basic Payment Scheme, the new Environmental Land Management Scheme in England is intended to take over by 2028.

In the meantime there is likely to be a progressive fusion of each scheme, but how, we still do not know. Meanwhile look at existing environment schemes or see if you have a niche diversification idea that we can help you obtain planning consent for and perhaps grant funding to enhance your income.

Roger Parry, Senior Partner, Roger Parry & Partners