County event will showcase Shropshire's pioneering work

Shropshire is pioneering the way forward with progressive farming businesses and these will the focus of a two-day event to mark the 75th annual meeting and conference of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

We all need to be at the forefront of our industry to ensure that we lead the way through the challenges ahead and this event organised by Shropshire, Montgomeryshire and District Agricultural Valuers Association will start on Thursday, June 27, with a visit to Harper Adams University, Newport, where the Hands Free Hectare project and intensive dairy unit will offer a glimpse into the future.

In the afternoon, Sansaw Estate near Shrewsbury will showcase a modern rural estate with commercial office development, light industrial units and New Zealand-style dairy unit. Owner James Thompson, a former Royal Marine, has developed the estate to be fit for the 21st century. One of the tenants of the commercial units, Forestart Ltd, grow, harvest and condition tree seed, an unusual and innovative business.

The following day CAAV members will meet at Albrighton Hall Hotel for the conference and annual meeting which includes talks from Professor David Llewellyn, vice chancellor of Harper Adams University, Gill Hamer, Shropshire Enterprise Partnership and Shropshire grower Philip Maddocks of PDM Produce Ltd, one of the UK’s leading specialist lettuce and baby leaf growers and processors.

The challenges of controlling animal diseases post Brexit will be discussed by Professor Jonathan Wastling, Dean of Natural Sciences at Keele University and there will be a professional update from Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser of the CAAV, along with the election of a new President and presentation of the Talbot Ponsonby Prize for top marks in the CAAV examinations.

The annual meeting and conference is based in the home county of the CAAV President who this year is Geoff Coster, a senior figure in the Valuation Office Agency based in Shrewsbury. The event was last held in Shropshire in 1987 when the national President was Graham Holmes, now deceased, who was a partner with Berrys in Shrewsbury.

We are really proud to be hosting this prestigious event in Shropshire and we hope that the varied programme will demonstrate how the county’s forward-looking rural businesses are evolving to thrive in the future.

We are in a time of great uncertainty so this event will be vitally important to all advisers working in the rural profession.

The CAAV represents valuers and provides advice on a wide variety of matters affecting the countryside to Government in Westminster, Whitehall, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Brussels, including CAP reform, farm tenancies and agri-environment schemes.

Charlotte Rogerson, chartered surveyor at the Shrewsbury office of Berrys