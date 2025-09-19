The sun shone on the show which has been running since the 1950’s.

It was held at Lower Llaneon, Franksbridge by the kind permission of Mr Stephen Williams, Gareth and Anna Nixon, recently.

There was hand, ridden and show jumping classes in the horse show, sheep sections, a dog show with pedigree and novelty classes, a vintage display and parade, children’s sports, and a pet show.

The main highlights this year was Valley View Falconry plus a Threshing Demonstration.

This was alongside the usual livestock, craft, cookery and horticultural competitions and a sheep shearing competition.

There was also children’s sports and the Hundred House garden competition while the popular horticultural section included children’s classes, vegetables, flowers, cookery, children’s cookery, preserves and produce, farm produce, a young person’s section and a special open section.

Show co-ordinator Tricia Evans said: “The horse and pony section welcomed 61 entries across 18 classes, and the judge was Anika Wilding.

“The supreme champion in the sheep classes was Mr Will Jones of Newbridge on Wye with his Welsh ram and the reserve champion was Mr Jack Nixon of Crossgates with his Texel ram

“The craft tent had a huge display over a wide range of categories including a new competition to design the front cover of next year show schedule. This was won by Cerys Powell who will see her design in print for the 2026 show.

“Despite the challenging weather conditions there were many great examples of vegetables and flowers in the Horticultural Section together with the pre-show garden competitions.

“The usual horse, sheep and dog and pet show were well supported with again some quality entries from both locally and further afield.

“The vintage section was once again provided an excellent display and this year, the threshing machine made an appearance with demonstrations throughout the day. The Vintage parade with detailed commentary is always a highlight of the afternoon.

“An added attraction this year was Valley View Falconry who brought along birds of prey and welcomed people to their stand to answer questions about the various species.

“The day ended with the usual sheep shearing competitions which attracted a large audience and provided a fitting end to a very successful day.”

Ridden Champion - Simeon riding Kenny and Ridden Reserve Champion - Sydney riding Rosie

Supreme Champion - Libby with Maple and Reserve Supreme Champion - Simeon riding Kenny

Nicola Weale collected the gardening competition cup on behalf of her parents David and Jeannie Owens

The Hundred House and District Improvement Society was formed in the late 19th Century with the aim of improving standards of land and animal husbandry. The show itself has been running since the 1950’s.

