'It's a real privilege': Harper Adams graduate named new Newport Show president

An engineering graduate from Harper Adams University with a keen interest in agricultural education has been named the 2026 President of the Newport Show.

George Painter grew up with his sister Lisa on a farm near Newport, where his parents’ enterprises included pigs, beef, sheep and arable crops.

He attended primary school in Tibberton, then secondary school in Market Drayton, before going on to achieve a Bachelor's Degree in engineering at Harper Adams.

After graduating, George secured a job at JCB in Staffordshire, and is now - almost 30 years later - is a principal engineer.

He married his wife Emily in 2011, and they have a young son, Alfie, who has just started school.

On his downtime, George works on the maintenance of his farm, planting trees and gardening, renovating historic farm machinery and looking after rare breed ducks – including young Alfie as much as possible.

George said: “I joined Newport & District Agricultural Society in 2007. In that time, I’ve worked to develop and grow the Society's Education Hub.

"The driving force behind that has been my strong belief in the educational aspect of giving children the opportunity to care for and experience young animals up close.

“One of the many ways I’ve developed this is by setting up and running a chick and duckling experience within the Education Hub Marquee – something which is great to see young people get involved with at every show.

“After nearly two decades of being part of such a great and hard working team it is a real privilege to now be asked to be the President for the 2026 Show – I’m really looking forward to it!”