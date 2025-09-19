Hergest Ridge and Hanter Hill Commoners Association has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted work on Hergest Ridge and Hanter Hill Common.

The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are to provide a water supply for the livestock grazing the common.

This includes the drilling of a borehole and installation of a pump and variable speed drive which will be housed in a insulated lockable container.

The water will be pumped to the highest point on the common where an underground air valve will be installed.

The water supply will then branch from this point to eight troughs across the common, being concrete troughs on concrete bases.

The pipework will be undergrounded and in total it will run for approximately 9km.

In addition a new electrical supply will be installed to the borehole. The connection to the grid will be located off the common but a meter box will be constructed on the edge common and a cable undergrounded to the bore hole.

The works will be located across the English side of Hergest Ridge common.

At a town council meeting, Councillor Esther Rolls said: “I personally think this is long overdue. It’s pretty dry up there and I should imagine it’s been horrendous this summer.”

Councillor Elizabeth Banks said: “The grass up there is so much better for the sheep now and this is almost the icing on the cake for the association. It would be a terrific step forward for them.”

Members agreed to support the application for the work, with both Councillors Elizabeth and Richard Banks abstaining from the vote.

A copy of the application form and documents can be inspected by Balfour LLP at Whitfield, Hereford until September 30.

Any representations should be sent in writing on or before September 30 to the Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3A, Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PM or email commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live.