Council ‘steps up’ to tackle flooding of gardens near Newport 'despite dispute'

The flooding in back gardens at Mulberry Close, in Church Aston, has been an issue rumbling on for 12 months and involved water from an overflowing mere lapping onto residential back gardens.

Severn Trent Water had been out on Wednesday (December 3) to carry out works but concluded that it is not responsible.

But a Severn Trent spokesperson added: “Our teams have been out with the council today and we’re currently looking at ways we can help and work together to resolve this issue quickly.”

Councillor Andrew Eade (Conservative, Church Aston and Lilleshall) had said the flooding had been caused by a “brick and tree stumps” blocking a pipe at Millwood Mere.

Councillor Andrew Eade at the mere behind homes in Church Aston near Newport. Picture: LDRS

Now the councillor, who leads the minority Conservative group on the Labour council, has praised the authority for stepping up to the plate.

“Telford & Wrekin Council have stepped up to the plate on behalf of residents and will undertake urgent works despite a dispute over whose is responsible for severe flooding to properties on Mulberry Close at Church Aston,” he said.

The borough ward councillor said he had some “extremely long telephone conversations and correspondence with Telford & Wrekin Council and Severn Trent after contacting the water authority’s CEO directly and asking her to intervene".

“Both are public bodies and so both should look after their public.”

He added ‘urgent works’ will be carried out to pump water out of the mere and prevent future flooding.

“Further work has been pledged to also pump deep water out of neighbouring gardens,” he said.

He added that once normal water levels have returned the mere’s outlet can be inspected and the possibility of an overflow added to the existing system should a future blockage occur.

He added: “I am sure residents, like myself, will be relieved and thankful to see the council stepping in when most needed in what has been a difficult set of circumstances.”