The meeting, titled What’s In Our River, will involve discussion over pollution and river health.

Pollution in the River Severn has been a major talking point in recent years, with multiple protests taking place in the county town over the dumping of raw sewage.

Such was the scale of the problem, anglers trying to catch fish were hooking tampons on the end of their lines at one stage.

This public meeting will take place on Thursday, March 12, from 7pm to 9pm, at Holy Trinity Church, Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury.

Campaigners protesting over sewage being discharged into the River Severn. Photo: Steve Leath

Organised by the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group, the event follows a well‑attended meeting last autumn on flooding, where residents called for a further discussion focusing specifically on pollution and river health.

This next meeting will be chaired by Kate Halliday, councillor for Belle Vue, and will feature contributions from Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, representatives from Severn Trent Water, the Environment Agency and environmental specialists.

Topics will include current pollution levels, investment and action already under way, agricultural impacts, and emerging solutions such as biochar, which may help reduce pollution and flood risk.

Councillor Halliday said: “People care deeply about the health of our river. This meeting is about being honest about the challenges we face, sharing what is already being done, and working together on what comes next.

Councillor Kate Halliday. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“The River Severn is central to life in Shrewsbury and we want it to be safe for wildlife and for people to enjoy.”

Mrs Buckley said: “I’m pleased to join stakeholders and residents to discuss this important issue. My work in parliament on the Environmental Audit Committee focuses on how we can push the Government further on legislation to protect our environment.

“Working together we can make progress with all stakeholders working in alignment to reduce and mitigate pollution in our beautiful river.”

Alison Biddulph, local river swimmer and campaigner, said: “My work to get Bathing Water Designation in the River Severn reflects my passion and commitment to looking after our Shropshire rivers.

“This is a great opportunity for us to learn how healthy our river is and how we can look after it.

“I hope this meeting will inspire more people to help protect the Severn for all to enjoy.”

The event is open to everyone, and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and take part in the discussion.