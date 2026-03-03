Shropshire cricket club applies for ‘package sewage treatment plant’ to cope with growth

Aerial picture of Wellington Cricket Club's ground. Image: Google Maps

Wellington Cricket Club has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to update a drainage system that dates back to a time when Ken Barrington, Sir Colin Cowdrey and Denis Compton were playing for England.

Since the late 1950s and ’60s the club at Orleton Park, off Haygate Road, has become a powerhouse of the county game. It hosts regular community events and has an array of teams.

Its infrastructure relies on a septic tank system which the club believes dates back to the origins of the club. Portable toilets have to be brought in on occasions, planners have been told.

“As the club has expanded, the current system has been challenged to a point that a new system is proposed,” the club’s agent at ARCHIMETRIX has told planners.

The club is proposing that a new package sewage treatment plant would be a “major step forward in upgrading the facilities”.

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a public consultation on its website (reference TWC/2026/0115).