More than 1,600 more properties set to be at flooding risk as MP sounds alarm over 'increasingly exposed' communities

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, recently questioned the county’s readiness to tackle increasing flooding events during a debate in Parliament.

She said her constituents are already "no strangers to flooding", whether from the River Severn or Vyrnwy, and described infrastructure in Gobowen and Hadnall as "inadequate".

Mrs Morgan told MPs that the Environment Agency (EA) has forecast that a further 1,600 properties in her constituency will be at risk of surface water flooding by 2050.