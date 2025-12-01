Flood alert update: River Severn set to peak midweek after yellow weather warning

Three flood alerts are currently in place around Shropshire, and now the EA has warned that river levels are expected to rise significantly over the course of this week.

The warning comes as a yellow warning for rain was in place for Wales on Monday, with experts predicting the wet weather will send water rushing down the mountains into rivers and over the border in the coming days.

As a result, the Severn at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury is set to peak on Wednesday afternoon (December 3), with the EA estimating the river will reach between 3.5m and 4m.

Here, the top of the 'normal' range is 2.7m and the flooding of property is possible above 2.9m. The highest ever level recorded at the river gauge was 5.25m, in November 2000.

Flooding in Shrewsbury in December 2024

Downriver in Ironbridge, the river is expected to peak between 4.9m and 5.4m on Thursday morning, where the top of the 'normal' range is 3.4m.

The EA says that property flooding is possible when the river reaches above 4.8m. The highest level ever recorded at that gauge was just over 7m.

The river levels in Bridgnorth are expected to reach 4m to 4.5m shortly after. The top of the 'normal' range here is 3.6m.

Flooding of property is possible when the river goes above 4.2m and its highest-ever peak was also in November 2000, at 5.26m.

All flood alerts and more information about river levels can be found on the Environment Agency website at check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.