Shropshire residents warned of flooding risk today as river levels rise

Flood alerts remain in place for the River Severn in Shropshire and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence catchment area.

The Environment Agency (EA) has assessed the risk of flooding in the county as "medium", warning that runoff from heavy rain, blocked drains and overflowing rivers is "likely" to cause flooding to properties, roads and farmland.

In its latest update at 5pm on Sunday (December 1), the EA said flooding is possible from Monday afternoon and urged people to take extra care.

A spokesperson said residents should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water and remain alert to changing conditions as rainfall continues.

Low-lying land and roads along the river corridor are expected to be most affected. Areas at risk include land and roads from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury, with potential impacts for communities such as Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre are also expected to begin flooding.

Further downstream, flooding may affect low-lying land and roads between Shrewsbury and Upper Arley, with locations including White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth identified as at risk.

The EA warned: "Rising river levels may lead to flooding. Flooding is possible from the afternoon of December 1.

"Persistent heavy rainfall is forecast for Monday. Flooding is possible over the next few days."

At Llanymynech, river levels peaked on Saturday before beginning to fall, while at the Cae Howel gauge near Oswestry levels were rising slowly from 3.6m to 3.8m on Sunday morning.

The EA also reported that the River Severn was bank-full at White Abbey, and that the floodplain may be filling at the Hayes Basin near Shrewsbury.