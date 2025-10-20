MP hails new drainage scheme that will 'drastically reduce' sewage outflows and flooding on 'Pig Trough' footpath

Julia Buckley MP visited the site of Severn Trent's drainage improvement works in Coton Hill, where the company is carrying out a major project to improve local flood resilience and water management.

The project will see the construction of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and two bioswales at Round Hill Green Playfield. Bioswales help soak up and slow down surface water during heavy rainfall, managing runoff more effectively and protecting local homes, green spaces, and footpaths from flooding.

Julia Buckley MP (centre) visited the site of Severn Trent’s drainage improvement works in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury

The works form part of a wider programme to improve the county town's resilience to flooding. Construction began in September, starting with the installation of new road gullies along Round Hill Green. Once that phase is complete, work will move onto the playfield to build the bioswales. All works are expected to be completed by mid-December.

Severn Trent said one key focus of the project is the notorious 'Pig Trough' footpath, which has suffered repeated flooding caused by rising river levels and pressure on the combined sewer system. The new SuDS will divert and slow the flow of surface water, easing pressure on sewers and reducing the risk of flooding.

"I had a very productive site visit with Severn Trent to see their additional drainage improvements at Coton Hill," said Julia Buckley MP.

"The installation of separate rainwater and sewage waste pipes will drastically reduce sewage outflows into the river. Water pipes are being upgraded to cope with significantly more water volume, and culverts are being repaired. Nature-based solutions are being added, with two swales in the park at Round Hill Green.

"Together, these measures will reduce flooding for residents at Coton Manor, our wonderful The DMOS People West Mid Showground and along the Pig Trough footpath, and reduce sewage discharge into the River Severn, and is only phase one of the works, with more investment coming in phase two in February.

"This investment follows our Water Special Measures Bill, forcing private water companies to clean up their act: they must invest their profits to upgrade drainage and reuse sewage spills in our beautiful river."

The work forms part of a £470 million investment in Shropshire over the next five years.