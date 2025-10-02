'Flooding is a growing concern' - Shropshire MP calls for legal duty on fire services to respond to flooding

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, has urged the Government to bolster fire service water capability and preparedness in a bid to improve national resilience to extreme weather events.

Unlike in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, fire and rescue services in England are not legally required to respond to flooding. Mr Anderson said this means they do not receive any government funding to carry out such operations.

The South Shropshire MP said Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has seen a rise in water-related incidents, ranging from severe flooding to rescues involving people in crisis.

Despite this, he stated that the service receives just £3,000 in government funding each year for its water rescue capabilities, despite spending over £95,000 annually to provide specialist support.

Mr Anderson has called for the Government to take "urgent action" by launching a consultation on introducing a statutory duty for fire services in England to respond to flooding incidents.

"Flooding is a growing concern for our communities, particularly in rural areas like South Shropshire," he said.

"Unlike other parts of the country, water and flood rescue capability is not a statutory function of fire services in England. So, they do not receive government funding for these vital activities.

"Subsequently, I have urged Ministers to bolster fire service water capability and preparedness - including by launching a consultation to establish a statutory duty to respond to flooding. This move would ensure that our local communities receive the support they need to respond to and recover from these events."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel

Mr Anderson believes that formally recognising flood response as a statutory function of fire services would not only clarify their role in such emergencies but also unlock the resources needed to carry out this work effectively.

His campaign is part of a broader push to secure better funding for rural fire services, following his visit to Church Stretton Fire Station earlier this year. After the visit, he called on ministers to increase funding to meet the unique challenges faced by rural brigades, such as fewer staff and limited access to specialist equipment.

Concerns around funding have also been raised nationally. The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has warned that changes to council tax rules could result in £102 million being cut from frontline fire services over the next three years.