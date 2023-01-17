Flood barriers being taken down in Ironbridge as river levels continue to fall

Ironbridge pictured on Friday, January 13

Staff at the Environment Agency have confirmed they are removing the temporary barriers in place along the Wharfage in Ironbridge today.

Barry Killner of the Environment Agency Midlands said: "What goes up, must come down. The Environment Agency Midlands Shropshire field team are removing the Ironbridge temporary barrier throughout today."

It comes as river levels continue to drop across the county, with seven flood warnings and six alerts in place across Shropshire on Tuesday.

Flood warnings:

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood alerts:

Lower Teme

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

Crews are out cleaning up accessible roads and footpaths across the county, as well as deep cleaning play areas which had been flooded.

The weather warning starts at midday today and will run until 12 noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury, river levels are continuing to recede slowly, currently sitting at 5.42 metres at Montford and 3.28 metres at Welsh Bridge.

Shropshire Council said flood barriers are still in place in Frankwell and will remain until further notice.

Flood defences at Coleham were removed on Sunday.

Despite much of the town centre being impacted by flood water, businesses in Shrewsbury have said footfall was unexpectedly high over the weekend.

Footfall cameras operated by Springboard on behalf of Shrewsbury BID showed visitor numbers in High Street on Saturday were up by 0.6 per cent compared to the previous week, and 3.5 per cent higher than the same day last year.

In Bridgnorth, river levels remain high at 4.29 metres. Footpaths and low-lying land remains flooded.

Staff at an antiques centre in Bridgnorth have been using a boat to check the back of their premises after their lower car park flooded this weekend.

Latest road closures in Shropshire:

Southwell Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard, Bridgnorth

Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

Severn Terrace, Bridgnorth

Quayside, Bridgnorth