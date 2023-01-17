Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flood barriers being taken down in Ironbridge as river levels continue to fall

By Megan HoweIronbridgeFloodingPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Temporary flood barriers were being taken down in Ironbridge on Tuesday as river levels continue to recede and the clean-up process continues.

Ironbridge pictured on Friday, January 13
Ironbridge pictured on Friday, January 13

Staff at the Environment Agency have confirmed they are removing the temporary barriers in place along the Wharfage in Ironbridge today.

Barry Killner of the Environment Agency Midlands said: "What goes up, must come down. The Environment Agency Midlands Shropshire field team are removing the Ironbridge temporary barrier throughout today."

It comes as river levels continue to drop across the county, with seven flood warnings and six alerts in place across Shropshire on Tuesday.

Graphic updated every 10 minutes:

Flood warnings:

Warnings, meaning flooding is expected were in place for:

  • River Severn at Bridgnorth

  • River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

  • River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

  • River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

  • River Severn at Quatford

  • River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

  • River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood alerts:

Alerts, meaning flooding is expected were in place for:

  • Lower Teme

  • River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

  • River Severn in Shropshire

  • Severn Vyrnwy confluence

  • Tern and Perry catchments

Crews are out cleaning up accessible roads and footpaths across the county, as well as deep cleaning play areas which had been flooded.

Snow and ice is forecast to hit Shropshire today with the Met Office issuing a 24-hour weather warning.

The weather warning starts at midday today and will run until 12 noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury, river levels are continuing to recede slowly, currently sitting at 5.42 metres at Montford and 3.28 metres at Welsh Bridge.

Shropshire Council said flood barriers are still in place in Frankwell and will remain until further notice.

Flood defences at Coleham were removed on Sunday.

Despite much of the town centre being impacted by flood water, businesses in Shrewsbury have said footfall was unexpectedly high over the weekend.

Footfall cameras operated by Springboard on behalf of Shrewsbury BID showed visitor numbers in High Street on Saturday were up by 0.6 per cent compared to the previous week, and 3.5 per cent higher than the same day last year.

In Bridgnorth, river levels remain high at 4.29 metres. Footpaths and low-lying land remains flooded.

Staff at an antiques centre in Bridgnorth have been using a boat to check the back of their premises after their lower car park flooded this weekend.

Latest road closures in Shropshire:

  • Southwell Riverside, Bridgnorth

  • Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard, Bridgnorth

  • Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

  • Severn Terrace, Bridgnorth

  • Quayside, Bridgnorth

  • Riverside and Friars Street, Bridgnorth

  • Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury

  • Sydney Avenue, Shrewsbury

  • Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane, Shrewsbury

  • Old Coleham, Shrewsbury

  • Victoria Avenue, Shrewsbury

  • Cressage to Eaton Constantine, Shrewsbury

Flooding
Environment
News
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Bridgnorth
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News