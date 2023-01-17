Snow, ice and freezing temperatures due as Met Office issues 24-hour weather warning

The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice covers most of Shropshire

The yellow warning starts at midday today and runs until 12 noon tomorrow, with forecasters saying snow showers and icy stretches could cause some disruption.

The Met Office warning reads: "Snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning.

"Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere is the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm. In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers."

The warning covers most of the county - except southern towns such as Ludlow and Cleobury Mortimer - as well as Staffordshire, the Black Country, parts of Herefordshire and most of Wales. It also stretches up through most of north west England and into south west Scotland. It also covers Northern Ireland.

Temperatures in the region will struggle to get above 2C during the day, and go down to -1C in parts over night, although the Met Office has warned it will feel more like -5C.

It comes as Shropshire has been inundated with flood warnings over the past week, with seven in place across the county on Tuesday morning.

Graphic updated every 10 minutes:

Flood warnings:

Warnings, meaning flooding is expected were in place for:

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood alerts:

Alerts, meaning flooding is expected were in place for:

Lower Teme

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

The majority of areas have passed their river peaks, including Bridgnorth, the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury and Buildwas in Ironbridge.

Now, with the weather turned much colder, drivers and pedestrians are urged to take extra care and beware of ice, particularly on untreated roads.

The clean-up process has begun and crews are out clearing roads and footpaths which have now been made accessible.

The Met Office also warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as longer journeys by road and rail.

The freezing overnight temperatures are forecast to continue until the weekend, with lows of -3C and -2C expected on Thursday and Friday nights respectively.