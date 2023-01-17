Notification Settings

Antiques staff tackle flooding by rowing across car park in a boat

By Eleanor LawsonBridgnorthFloodingPublished:

Staff at an antiques centre in Bridgnorth have found a novel way to check the back of their premises after their lower car park flooded this weekend.

Stuart Bowen rows across the flooded car park at The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth
Stuart Bowen rows across the flooded car park at The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth

As the River Severn rose and began to flood the car park at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, centre owner John Ridgway came up with the idea of using a small boat to access the end of the car park.

John Ridgway, who has rowed the boat across the flooded car park, said: “Our lower car park usually floods when the river breaks its banks and we need to check the area beyond it, so we decided to use a boat. Our upper car park is dry however, so we are open as usual.”

It comes as Shropshire has been inundated with flood warnings over the past week, with seven in place across the county on Tuesday morning.

Graphic updated every 10 minutes:

Flood warnings:

Warnings, meaning flooding is expected were in place for:

  • River Severn at Bridgnorth

  • River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

  • River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

  • River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

  • River Severn at Quatford

  • River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

  • River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood alerts:

Alerts, meaning flooding is expected were in place for:

  • Lower Teme

  • River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

  • River Severn in Shropshire

  • Severn Vyrnwy confluence

  • Tern and Perry catchments

The majority of areas have passed their river peaks, including Bridgnorth, the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury and Buildwas in Ironbridge.

Now, with the weather turned much colder, drivers and pedestrians are urged to take extra care and beware of ice, particularly on untreated roads.

The clean-up process has begun and crews are out clearing roads and footpaths which have now been made accessible.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

