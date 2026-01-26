Wet and windy week ahead for Shropshire as Met Office issues Storm Chandra warning

Experts at the Met Office have confirmed the naming of Storm Chandra, which is set to bring outbreaks of heavy rain and strong winds across parts England and Wales from Monday afternoon (January 26).

In preparation, a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for most of southwest England and Wales, including parts of Powys and Shropshire.

The warning, which runs from 1pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday (January 27), covers Newtown, Welshpool, Clun and Kington.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for most of southwest England and Wales, including parts of Powys and Shropshire. Image: Met Office

Elsewhere in the county, the Met Office is predicting spells of heavy rain throughout the next 24 hours, with gusts of up to 31mph.

The Met Office is also warning that there could be an increased risk of flooding, with heavy rain falling on areas that have seen persistent wet weather in recent days.

Flood alerts are currently in places in the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and Tern and Perry catchments, with the Environment Agency warning that flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to waterways.

Storm Chandra is the next storm on the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and Netherlands. Other recent storms, such as Storm Goretti, have been named by other storm naming centres.