Snow forecast for Shropshire as Met Office issues 12-hour yellow weather warning

A 12-hour yellow weather warning will be in place across Shropshire on Friday (January 2) from the early hours to noon, as forecasters predict the region could see up to 5cm of snow.

The Met Office is warning residents to be careful on icy surfaces and that road and railway journeys are likely to take a little longer than usual.

Current forecasts show snow and sleet are likely across the county on Friday morning, including in Telford, Market Drayton and Oswestry.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said an area of sleet and snow is expected to move southeastwards across parts of England and Wales on Friday, lasting approximately two or three hours in any one place.

Where snow falls, 1 or 2cm is likely for some and as much as 5cm of snow is possible in a few spots - especially on higher ground. Icy patches are expected to develop quickly as the sleet and snow clears.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “It certainly looks like we are in for a taste of ‘winter’ as we welcome in the new year, initially in the north, but more widely across the UK for the first week of 2026.

“Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions to all parts of the UK, and it will feel especially cold in the strong winds. Widespread and locally severe frosts are expected, along with the first snow of the winter for many."