'Possible flooding' warning issued for three areas of Shropshire ahead of the weekend

The yellow rain warning will be in place in the region from 6am to midnight on Saturday (November 29).

The warning reads: “Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding this weekend. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, with a chance of cancellations where flooding occurs.

"There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

A Met Office map shows the areas of the country which will be under the yellow rain warning from 6:00 to 23:59 on Saturday November 29.

“Rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop across southwest England on Friday night and spread northeastward during Saturday before clearing into the North Sea on Saturday night. There is uncertainty in the corridor of heaviest rainfall across England and Wales, but there is potential for 20-30 mm to fall fairly widely with 50 mm possible in places.

"Over high ground, there is a low chance of 60-80 mm falling. Strong winds may accompany this heavy rain, particularly across eastern parts of England on Saturday night.”

Now, the Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for areas in Shropshire, which state flooding is possible tomorrow (November 29).

Residents near Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Upper Teme have been warned to "take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water".

See the full details of warnings below:

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the Ledyche Brook and River Rea.

Locations that may be affected include Cleobury Mortimer, Neen Sollars and Caynham.

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre start to flood.

Predicted peaks: Llanymynech 3.3m to 3.8m on 29/11/25 PM, Cae Howel 4.1m to 4.6m on 30/11/25 AM

Upper Teme

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries.

Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

Predicted peaks: Leintwardine 1.0 to 1.3m 29/11 evening, Onibury 1.8m to 2.3m 29/11 PM, Corve 2.7m to 3.2m 29/11 PM

Flood warnings are subject to change. The next scheduled update is 10am on November 29.

Check the latest for your area on the government website.