Weather warning issued for West Midlands as up to 80mm of rain forecast - when warning will come into force

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for the West Midlands.

The yellow rain warning will be in place in the region from 6:00 to 23:59 on Saturday November 29.

A Met Office map shows the areas of the country which will be under the yellow rain warning from 6:00 to 23:59 on Saturday November 29.

Met Office yellow rain warning

The warning reads: “Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding this weekend.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, with a chance of cancellations where flooding occurs. There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“Rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop across southwest England on Friday night and spread northeastward during Saturday before clearing into the North Sea on Saturday night. There is uncertainty in the corridor of heaviest rainfall across England and Wales, but there is potential for 20-30 mm to fall fairly widely with 50 mm possible in places. Over high ground, there is a low chance of 60-80 mm falling. Strong winds may accompany this heavy rain, particularly across eastern parts of England on Saturday night.”

Met Office West Midlands forecast

Outlook for Sunday November 30 to Tuesday December 2

A chillier but brighter and drier day on Sunday with an early frost. Turning wet and windy on Monday, with sunshine and showers on Tuesday. Temperatures generally around average.