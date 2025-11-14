Storm Claudia: Shropshire braces for disruption as Met Office predicts 'a month’s worth of rainfall in 24 hours'

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain across the entire West Midlands, which is expected to remain in place until 6am on Saturday, November 14.

Storm Claudia, previously named by the Spanish Meteorological Service, is expected to bring between 40 and 60mm of rain in most places.

The Met Office said the latest storm, following recent wet weather, is likely to lead to surface water and river flooding impacts.

While the whole of Shropshire is covered by a yellow weather warning - the least severe of the three available alerts - a separate amber warning has been issued across parts of the county and Powys.

Storm Claudia, previously named by the Spanish Meteorological Service, is expected to bring between 40 and 60mm of rain in most places

The amber warning, which covers towns including Ludlow, Clun, Newtown and Welshpool will be in place from 12pm until midnight tonight (Friday, November 11).

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday.

"This rain will become slow moving, and some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

“Much of this will fall on saturated ground, increasing the chances of flooding and contributing to the Amber warnings we have issued.

"Within the Amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely.

Previous flooding at Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury

"Gusty winds in the northwest of England and northwest Wales is an additional hazard, with 60-70mph gusts possible in exposed places within the warning area.”

Alun Attwood, Duty Tactical Manager Wales at Natural Resources Wales said: “The amber and yellow rain warnings in place from the early hours of Friday and into Saturday are expected to bring significant impacts across Wales.

"With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued as a result of Storm Claudia.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now.

“We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through flood waters as you don’t know what lies beneath."

Ahead of the storm, West Midlands Railway had warned passengers that it was likely its services would be impacted, with a reduced service in operation on some routes throughout Friday.

No trains or buses were expected to run between Birmingham New Street and Hereford all day, and Liverpool Lime Street and Crewe after 3pm.