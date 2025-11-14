Flooding alerts issued for Shropshire as Storm Claudia brings more rain

Flood alerts remain in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, covering Shrewsbury, Coalbrookedale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth, as well as for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, affecting areas including Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

The Environment Agency said river levels remain high and are forecast to rise slowly this afternoon at all downstream gauges.

It comes as Storm Claudia continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

According to the Environment Agency, flooding may affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley, and from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre may also begin to flood.

The banks of the River Severn at White Abbey are also reported to be full, and floodplains may also be filling at the Hayes Basin.

In its alert, the Environment Agency said: "River levels remain high today which has led to flooding. Flooding continues on November 14.

"This alert has been issued based on uncertain forecast heavy rainfall that may have significant impact within the community. As the worst of the rain has not yet fallen and been observed we are unable to provide any real time peak information.

"As the situation evolves we will be able to provide more details. We are closely monitoring the situation. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water and monitor local water levels and weather conditions."

A flood alert means flooding is possible and that residents and businesses should prepare.

Alerts are issued when forecasts show the potential for flooding from rivers, high tides, surges or strong winds at sea, typically between two and 12 hours before flooding is expected.

Further information and other flood alerts and warnings can be found here.