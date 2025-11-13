Amber weather warning for Shropshire: Where Storm Claudia could hit as UK braces for washout weekend

Storm Claudia, which was named by the Spanish meteorological service, will bring heavy downpours and strong winds for much of the country.

Some areas could see up to 80mm of rain, with deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

The amber weather warning is in place from noon until the end of the day and covers parts of south Shropshire including Clun, as well as nearby Tenbury Wells, and parts of Powys including Welshpool and Newtown.

It also covers parts of the West Midlands including Birmingham, plus the East Midlands, South West, South East and East of England.

Parts of Shropshire covered by the amber and yellow weather warnings. Image: Met Office

A separate yellow warning for rain covers much of England, from Cheshire and North Yorkshire down to the south coast, for a 24-hour period from 6am on Friday, while an additional warning for winds of up to 70mph in some western areas of the UK is in place from noon until midnight.

The Met Office said the weather may lead to power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.

Those travelling are urged to be cautious.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday.

“This rain will become slow moving and some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

“Much of this will fall on saturated ground, increasing the chances of flooding and contributing to the amber warnings we have issued.

“Within the amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely.

“Gusty winds in the north-west of England and north-west Wales is an additional hazard, with 60-70mph gusts possible in exposed places within the warning area.”