How to see the total lunar eclipse 'Blood Moon' in Shropshire this weekend

This Sunday (September 7) the UK will see its first total lunar eclipse in more than three years.

And unlike the one in 2022 - which peaked in the early hours - this one is happening way before most of our bedtimes.

The celestial spectacle is often called a Blood Moon because the Moon often turns a stunning shade of red.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to see it for yourself this weekend:

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon - leaving the shadow of the Earth covering the Moon.

Lunar eclipses only occur two or three times a year and are only visible from one half of the Earth at a time.

The last time the UK could spot a total lunar eclipse was over three years ago, in May 2022.

What is a Blood Moon?

A totally eclipsed Moon is usually a deep red colour - so a total lunar eclipse is often called a Blood Moon or a Red Moon.

While direct sunlight is blocked from reaching the Moon by the Earth, some light still reaches the lunar surface indirectly - via the atmosphere of the Earth.

The Earth's atmosphere filters out some of the blue-ish colours in the sunlight, leaving behind mostly red-ish ones.

It's the same process that causes the red and orange colours we associate with beautiful sunsets.

The Moon will first start to drift into the Earth's shadow at around 4.30pm

When to see the Blood Moon lunar eclipse

The Moon will first start to drift into the Earth's shadow at around 4.30pm on Sunday, September 7 - but here in the UK, it'll still be below the horizon.

But by the time it reaches its peak at around 7.30pm, it'll be just above the horizon.

The Moon will then slowly move out of Earth's shadow, with the eclipse continuing until 9.55pm.

How to see the total lunar eclipse

During the eclipse, the Moon will be quite low on the horizon making it a little difficult to see.

Experts from the Royal Observatory in Greenwich recommend finding a high point with a clear view to the East to enjoy the spectacle at it's fullest.

While you'll be able to see it without special equipment, binoculars or a telescope might make the event even better.

Will skies be clear for the Blood Moon lunar eclipse?

With all skyward spectacles, the great British weather will prove to be the biggest barrier to our enjoyment.

In the West Midlands and Shropshire, the Met Office is predicting Saturday will stay "mostly dry" but "turning unsettled" from Sunday.

It's looking like outbreaks of "rain and strengthening winds" could not only make for unpleasant viewing - but could scarper chances of getting a good look at that Moon.