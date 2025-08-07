I visited a beautiful part of Telford and found a band of volunteers passionate about protecting it amid fears of pollution lurking in open waters

Leegomery is just one of those areas where there are important and protected points of natural beauty, including the Hurley Brook.

But lurking beneath the surface is a perceived pollution threat that has galvanised local campaigners into using citizen science kits to try to get the authorities to clean up the water.

I was given a guided tour of the area around Leegomery Community Centre by parish councillor Phil Millward – and his faithful canine companion, Heidi.

Councillor Millward pointed out an historic mill which used to be powered by the brook, before the water course became a vital part of the town’s flood defence network and a much prized wildlife corridor.

A sign advertising that Hurley Brook is a part of Telford & Wrekin Council\'s green guarantee network. Picture: LDRS

Hurley Brook seen through the trees in Leegomery. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Phil Millward at one of the bridges over Hurley Brook. Picture: LDRS

“You can see why we want to clean it up,” said Councillor Millward.

“There are industrial areas nearby and culverts where the water runs through.

“The water flows off The Wrekin, through Wellington and Leegomery before heading out to farmland where it sinks into the water table.”

Mr Millward added: “I have no axe to grind with the council, the water company or the Environment Agency. I just want to see action.”

He added that a meeting next week is set to see the agencies and local campaigners get together, and he is hopeful that positive news will come from it.

Just along the delightful tree lined brook-side path we meet up with three other members of the Friends of Hurley Brook, which started out two-and-a-half years ago.

Although the regularly active volunteers are small in number they are supported by a larger number of residents who regularly post about pollution incidents on Facebook.

The volunteers can be seen most Wednesday mornings beavering away in the woods.

Marion Versluijs with two owl boxes which the Friends of Hurley Brook plan to place in trees around the waterway. Picture: LDRS

Friends of Hurley Brook, from left, Marion Versluitjs, Brett Corden and Nick Gatward. Picture: LDRS

Marion Versluijs, coordinator of the Friends, has a scientific background while Brett Corden, the group’s treasurer, has a degree in ecology.

They use an impressive looking citizen science kit that’s kept in Marion’s garage, to regularly test the water. They have also engaged a scientific lab to provide the results of bacteria tests.

They also have records of ‘five metre long foam bergs’, sewage, grease, and food waste in the abused waterway.

Volunteers also test for invertebrates that live in the soil at the bottom of the brook.

The citizen science testing kit in Marion\'s garage. Picture: LDRS

Mr Corden said: “We find the creatures that are pollution resistant but there should be so many more living in there.”

Volunteers believe that the area could be so much more if only the pollution is cleared up. They fear it could fade away if nothing decisive is done.

Last month Severn Trent Water told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that its teams have traced an issue and they are investigating.

Jessica Hamlett, Severn Trent Waste Team Manager, said: “Our teams have traced the issue and can confirm it’s being caused by a third party that is illegally discharging into the network without consent.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are aware of the suspected pollution issue on the Hurley Brook and understand that Severn Trent are investigating the issue.

“We encourage members of the public to report any pollution incidents to our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”