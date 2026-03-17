Appeal after remembrance mural at Telford bus stop vandalised
Police have released CCTV images of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the vandalism of a mural painted on bus stop to remember the fallen.
The damage was caused to a bus shelter on Grainger Drive in Leegomery on Saturday, February 28 between 4am and 4.10am, police have said.
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White paint was used to vandalise the remembrance mural featured on the shelter.
It is believed the person in the images may have information that can assist officers with their enquiries.
If you recognise the person in the image, or have any information relating to the vandalism, please contact officers by emailing hl.snt@westnercia.police.uk.