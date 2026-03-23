We visited a diverse Telford primary school undergoing a major makeover and found a thriving community with big plans for its future

At Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Telford, the past year has reshaped more than the site - it’s strengthened the spirit that runs through the school.

Headteacher Joanne Edwards, who has worked at the school for 12 years but took over at the helm in January, said it's been a big year for the Leegomery primary.

“This year marks an exciting period of transformation for Millbrook,” she said, explaining that the past twelve months have brought one of the most significant development programmes in the school’s history.

Millbrook School and Nursery, Leegomery in Telford. Assistant headteacher, Natalie Tranter and headteacher, Jo Edwards

The changes are impossible to miss. A brand-new hall and kitchen now sit at the heart of the school, alongside two state-of-the-art Year 6 classrooms designed to give older pupils the space they need to thrive.

There's a new area for staff and wraparound care, alongside one of the most meaningful additions - a newly established SEND hub, created in partnership with Haughton Special School.

And the improvements aren’t stopping there. After Easter, children will be welcomed back with brand new outdoor play equipment - designed to spark imagination, movement and joy.

New play equipment, getting a test run from 10-year-olds Alec and Mansirat.

Millbrook has also stepped into a new chapter as a founding school within the newly-launched Four Hills Academy Trust. The partnership is already bringing benefits: increased collaboration, shared expertise and a wider network of support.

“Staff and pupils are already seeing the positive impact of this partnership in the day-to-day life of the school,” Joanne said.

With more than 30 languages spoken, Millbrook is a vibrant, diverse school where every child brings something unique.

Joanne said: "Our children are polite, hardworking and full of potential, supported by families who play an active role in school life.

"Over recent months, we have seen a welcome increase in parents and carers joining events and engaging with the school, strengthening our home-school partnerships.

New refurbished classrooms being shown off by Cameron, 10, and Yaqub, 10.

"Our staff and governing body are equally dedicated, working tirelessly to make Millbrook a place where children feel happy, cared for and able to thrive."

While academic excellence is high on the school's priorities, Joanne said education was about more than just great grades.

Pupils explore careers, learn about finance, take on leadership roles and spend time outdoors. It’s a balance that helps them grow into well-rounded individuals who understand respect, responsibility and the power of their own voice.

Millbrook School and Nursery's Forest School area with Ayaan, 10, Lily, 10 and Ollie, 9.

The school’s children’s safeguarding board, Brave Voices, and its student council meet regularly and influence real decisions. These groups help children develop leadership, confidence and a sense of ownership over their school community.

"At Millbrook, we believe education is about developing the whole child," Joanne said.

"By the time they leave us, we want every child to feel confident, kind and ready to play a positive role in society."

Millbrook School and Nursery, Leegomery in Telford. Staff, Alice Bushnell and Vicky Cocker, with: Rose, 3, Esther, 3 and Benjamin, 2

For the new headteacher, the school’s journey is a shared one. “We are incredibly grateful to our children, parents and carers, staff and Governors for their ongoing support,” she said.

“Together, we share a common ambition: to make Millbrook Primary School and Nursery the very best place for children to belong, achieve and thrive.”

And as Millbrook steps into its next chapter - with new facilities, new partnerships and a renewed sense of purpose - it’s clear that this is a school excited for its future.