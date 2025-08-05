Water storage levels in Severn Trent region drop towards 50  per cent amid continued dry weather

On August 4, Shropshire's water supplier reported its overall reservoir capacity had declined to 58.7 per cent of total storage, down from 61.3 per cent the previous week and 71.1 per cent at the end of June.

While still above half full, the latest recording is part of a downward trend where levels have rapidly decreased.

Overall water storage levels had already reached a low of 79.1 per cent in May, that was the lowest point recorded in more than half a year at the time.

The driest and sunniest Spring on record, marked by rainfall at barely half the long‑term average in March and April, is largely responsible for current water deficits.

And, although the overall water storage level is yet to reach or go below 50 per cent of capacity, continued dry weather could it on course to reach that threshold this summer.

Severn Trent's Tittesworth Reservoir in Staffordshire in June

If levels were to continue to fall, Severn Trent may be forced to impose supply restrictions and potentially introduce hosepipe bans, a measure not seen in the region for more than three decades.

However, Severn Trent has emphasised that it is working intensively to avert such measures, ramping up efforts to find and repair leaks, upgrading infrastructure, and developing new water treatment works that it said will add hundreds of millions of litres of drinking water into its network.

Severn Trent's maximum reservoir capacity is 247,708 ML (million litres). But the water level in its reservoirs stood at 145,288 ML on Monday.

The company has continued to urge customers to use water responsibly.

Speaking last month, Water Resources Planning Lead at Severn Trent, Doug Clarke said: "From March to May this year our region had just 39 per cent of its usual rainfall after the driest and sunniest spring on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May and June. With less rain and record dry weather, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs but there are ways we can all be water wise – and help the environment.

"These tips include turning off taps when brushing teeth, using a watering can in the garden instead of a hose and placing a jug of water in the fridge so customers can enjoy a nice cold glass, instead of running the tap.

"Through the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices we can all make to use water wisely, customers can be confident in their water supply. But as always, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise and mindful of their usage as the warm and dry weather continues."

More dry and warm weather is being forecast for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 23C on Wednesday and 25C on Sunday.

The Met Office's outlook for Wednesday to Friday, for the West Midlands, said: "Drier and warmer on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, though hazy at times. Cloudier and breezier again on Thursday with patchy outbreaks of rain, followed by sunnier spells on Friday."