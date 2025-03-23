'Risky' trees posing a health and safety risk in Ellesmere could be replaced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They were planted on Cross Street Promenade by North Shropshire District Council in 1995 when the area was regnerated.

Trees in Cross Street Promenade, Ellesmere, have been deemed a health and safety risk. Picture: Ellesmere Town Council

However, Ellesmere Town Council say the species were not suitable for their location due to their size and tree root growth.

Therefore, in liaison with Shropshire Council, the local authorities are considering ways of making the area safer and more user-friendly for residents and visitors.

“The roots are growing and lifting up paving slabs which is creating dangerous trip hazards,” said town clerk, Jo Butterworth.

“In turn, the slabs and tarmac also damage the tree roots.”

Ms Butterworth added that the option is to rehome the trees (at no cost to either council) and replace them with more suitable species. This, she said, will be installed in a central location.

“This would then enable an enhancement project, which could see the whole area levelled out, resurfaced and the introduction of new wheelchair accessible benches,” said Ms Butterworth.

“We consulted with local tree hunter, Rob McBride earlier in the month, who thinks that, because there may be an option to rehome the trees rather than just felling them, that it would be a good idea.

“He thinks that it would be a good idea to plant a species that could possibly be pollarded in the future.”

The town council say that no decisions or plans have been made, and will only be once local residents’ thoughts have been taken into consideration.

Comments can be emailed to admin@ellesmere-tc.gov.uk