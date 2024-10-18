Watch: Drone footage over the Severn shows river bursting after wet week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Preparations are now underway along Shropshire's waterways to deal with the aftermath of this week's downpour.

Pennerley, just over 14 miles south-west of Shrewsbury, was the wettest place in the country on Wednesday, with the Met Office reporting 64.4mm of rainfall fell within 24 hours.

The Severn has burst its banks in Buildwas

Flood barriers have now gone up in Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury on Thursday and a team from the Environment Agency was working to prepare for their installation along the Wharfage in Ironbridge on Friday morning.

The river levels in Ironbridge are set to peak on Saturday, but just up the river, the winding Severn had already burst its banks and flooded adjacent fields by Friday morning.

Drone footage, captured by one of the Shropshire Star's photographers, shows a bird's eye view of the raging river.