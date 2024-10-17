Shropshire MP calls for more action on flooding during Parliamentary meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Heavy rain has caused several roads and schools to be closed and train lines to flood in Shropshire after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for most of yesterday.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has raised concerns in Parliament at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday, October 16) with the Environment Agency and FloodRe.

Following the meeting, the MP said he has refreshed his online 'Flooding Support' webpage that signposts assistance available for residents who are affected by flooding. The site was originally launched in January this year after Storm Henk had flooded 74 properties and 32 businesses in Shropshire Council area.