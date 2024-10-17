Shrewsbury supermarket remains closed after floods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aldi on Battlefield Road has been closed after being caught up in the floods following Wednesday's downpour.

The supermarket did not open on Thursday morning, with a member of staff posting on social media that flooding had "caused huge damage".

Flooding at Battlefield on Thursday morning. Photo: Carl Bishop

A spokesperson for the chain did not indicate the level of damage, nor when they expected normality to return.

They said: “Our Battlefield Road Store in Shrewsbury has been closed due to flooding in the area.

Aldi in Battlefield, Shrewsbury

"We will reopen to customers as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, nearby Aldi stores remain open as usual.”

The Battlefield Road store opened to customers in February 2023.