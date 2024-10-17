Councillor steps in after pair stranded by flooding in Church Stretton
A Shropshire councillor stepped in to help out a pair of Hereford residents after they found themselves stranded by flooding in Church Stretton.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Church Stretton Councillor John Luck came to the rescue of a Hereford duo who had become stranded in Church Stretton during flooding on Wednesday.
The pair, a 36-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, had been in Crewe on a work trip and were due to return to Hereford on the train.
As trains around the county were cancelled due to the downpours, their workplace had arranged for a taxi to take them on the two-and-a-half-hour journey.