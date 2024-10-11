Shropshire Star
37 of your photographs from Thursday's dazzling Northern Lights display

Last night saw the best display of the Northern Lights most of us here in Shropshire have ever seen.

By Megan Jones
Published

Thousands of residents were treated to a late-night light show as the Northern Lights returned to the Shropshire skies on Thursday.

The incredible scenes seemed to start at around 8am, with further vibrant bursts being reported at 10am and around midnight.

And thanks to you - we're not short of proof that the whole event wasn't simply a dream.

For those without fancier equipment, Aurora shows are best through the cameras on mobile phones. Most newer phones automatically detect when you're taking photographs in the dark, but some have 'night-mode' options that make it even better.

The ongoing solar storm means there's a chance we could be able to see them again on Friday night, but experts warned it was "gradually easing".

Here are 37 of your photographs that captured the truly breathtaking show:

The lights over Wrockwardine, near Wellington, at around 10pm
Taken by Jon Hammond and 10-year-old daughter Matilda on Cressage Bridge, looking towards the Wrekin
Photo: Tom Lowe in Cantlop
From Jonny Morris in Colemere
Credit: Alex Murison
Barbara Hulme, over the Wrekin
From Mike Ford in Ellesmere
From Stacey Morris at Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury
Clare Davies took this over Comer Woods
Hannah Ray, Compton
Captured over Shifnal by Shropshire Fire & Rescue's Craig Jackson
Ian Daddo-Langlois, Shrewsbury
Shawbirch, taken by Neill Millington at just after midnight
Taken near Whitchurch by Karen Blakemore
Over Shrewsbury Cricket Club, taken by Tudor Davies
Jan Bevan took this in Bicton, Shrewsbury
Molly Rowley took this over Battlefield, Shrewsbury
Taken over Wellington by Sophie Moore
Tom Lowe snapped this one in Cantlop, south of Shrewsbury in his own back garden!
Trefonen, by Steve Roberts
Taken by Chris Jones over Shrewsbury at just after 8pm
Taken by Gareth Davies, just west of Shrewsbury
Habberley, Pontesbury. Photo: Katie Mills
Taken by Karen Anderson around Shifnal at around 1am
Michaela Rolls in Uppington
Taken by Aaron Eccleston, over the canal in Market Drayton
Taken by Don-Eeze Bammy Hobley over Bromlow Callow
Dale End Park, Coalbrookdale by Julie Tuckley-Skelton
Matthew Venables took this over Market Drayton
Over Leamoor Common, taken by Michael Cook
Here's one over Shrewsbury by Ross Jones (SY View Drone Services)
Taken by Brian Roberts, looking out over Wem
Lights captured over Wellington at just before 8pm
The Glen Caravan Park, Cleobury Mortimer. Photo: Sheila Sheeran
Taken by Tom Plum on his way back to Broseley from Worcester
Tina Corfield took this over Wrockwardine village
