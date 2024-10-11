37 of your photographs from Thursday's dazzling Northern Lights display
Last night saw the best display of the Northern Lights most of us here in Shropshire have ever seen.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thousands of residents were treated to a late-night light show as the Northern Lights returned to the Shropshire skies on Thursday.
The incredible scenes seemed to start at around 8am, with further vibrant bursts being reported at 10am and around midnight.
And thanks to you - we're not short of proof that the whole event wasn't simply a dream.
For those without fancier equipment, Aurora shows are best through the cameras on mobile phones. Most newer phones automatically detect when you're taking photographs in the dark, but some have 'night-mode' options that make it even better.
The ongoing solar storm means there's a chance we could be able to see them again on Friday night, but experts warned it was "gradually easing".
Here are 37 of your photographs that captured the truly breathtaking show: