37 of your photographs from Thursday's dazzling Northern Lights display

Thousands of residents were treated to a late-night light show as the Northern Lights returned to the Shropshire skies on Thursday.

The incredible scenes seemed to start at around 8am, with further vibrant bursts being reported at 10am and around midnight.

And thanks to you - we're not short of proof that the whole event wasn't simply a dream.

For those without fancier equipment, Aurora shows are best through the cameras on mobile phones. Most newer phones automatically detect when you're taking photographs in the dark, but some have 'night-mode' options that make it even better.

The ongoing solar storm means there's a chance we could be able to see them again on Friday night, but experts warned it was "gradually easing".

Here are 37 of your photographs that captured the truly breathtaking show:

The lights over Wrockwardine, near Wellington, at around 10pm

Taken by Jon Hammond and 10-year-old daughter Matilda on Cressage Bridge, looking towards the Wrekin

Photo: Tom Lowe in Cantlop

From Jonny Morris in Colemere

Credit: Alex Murison

Barbara Hulme, over the Wrekin

From Mike Ford in Ellesmere

From Stacey Morris at Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury

Clare Davies took this over Comer Woods

Hannah Ray, Compton

Captured over Shifnal by Shropshire Fire & Rescue's Craig Jackson

Ian Daddo-Langlois, Shrewsbury

Shawbirch, taken by Neill Millington at just after midnight

Taken near Whitchurch by Karen Blakemore

Over Shrewsbury Cricket Club, taken by Tudor Davies

Jan Bevan took this in Bicton, Shrewsbury

Molly Rowley took this over Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Taken over Wellington by Sophie Moore

Tom Lowe snapped this one in Cantlop, south of Shrewsbury in his own back garden!

Trefonen, by Steve Roberts

Taken by Chris Jones over Shrewsbury at just after 8pm

Taken by Gareth Davies, just west of Shrewsbury

Habberley, Pontesbury. Photo: Katie Mills

Taken by Karen Anderson around Shifnal at around 1am

Michaela Rolls in Uppington

Taken by Aaron Eccleston, over the canal in Market Drayton

Taken by Don-Eeze Bammy Hobley over Bromlow Callow

Dale End Park, Coalbrookdale by Julie Tuckley-Skelton

Matthew Venables took this over Market Drayton

Over Leamoor Common, taken by Michael Cook

Here's one over Shrewsbury by Ross Jones (SY View Drone Services)

Taken by Brian Roberts, looking out over Wem

Lights captured over Wellington at just before 8pm

The Glen Caravan Park, Cleobury Mortimer. Photo: Sheila Sheeran

Taken by Tom Plum on his way back to Broseley from Worcester

Tina Corfield took this over Wrockwardine village