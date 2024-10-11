What are the chances of seeing the Northern Lights tonight and why are we seeing them again?

That's the message from the Met Office after Thursday night's spectacular aurora show that had residents gasping in awe across Shropshire.

The Star has been sent some amazing pictures of the lights, which are caused when charged particles from the surface of the Sun batter into the Earth's protective magnetic field.

This week's show of the aurora borealis had space watchers debating which show was better, the one in May or last night's.

Picture: Alex Murison

Space weather experts say that the Sun is at or near the peak of its 11 year solar cycle. But even when that passes the Sun can still be very active.

Met Office Space Weather Manager Simon Machin said: “One of the curious things about the solar maximum is that it’s not possible to declare it has occurred until after it has happened and when you observe that reduction in sunspot activity.

“We know that the solar maximum increases the chances of space weather events impacting the Earth, but even as you move away from it, the Sun will continue to emit solar flares and geomagnetic storms.

"This means that further auroral displays are likely, as well as an ongoing chance of potentially impactful space weather events, even as we move towards the next solar minimum.”

Yesterday's show was due to a fast coronal mass ejection that left the Sun on October 9 and is having ongoing effects.

Aurora has been sighted as far south as southern England and on the continent.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "The chances of aurora remain initially, though gradually easing through October 11, becoming increasingly confined to far northern geomagnetic latitudes by October 13.

They say minor-moderate activity, normally associated with being further north, with a slight chance of residual strong storms.

Quiet activity is then expected on October 13 and 14 with a slight chance of greater activity.