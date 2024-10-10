They're here! Aurora photographs roll in as Northern Lights return to Shropshire skies

Photographs have already started rolling in of the Northern Lights, visible over Shropshire skies on Thursday night.

The Met Office has issued a G4 storm watch which meant a strong chance of the aurora being visible tonight - even a lower level G3 storm would see them being visible in mid Wales and the Midlands.

Captured over Shifnal by Shropshire Fire & Rescue's Craig Jackson

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Later on October 10 or on October 11 a significant enhancement is expected.

"Aurora sightings are likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, perhaps across northern England, with a slight chance of sightings across parts of the Midlands or the south of England where skies are clear.

"The auroral oval is then expected to decline later on October 12, with sightings becoming limited to Scotland. Thereafter aurora sightings are unlikely, apart for perhaps across the far north of Scotland at times, where skies are clear."

Viewers will have the best chance of seeing them through the camera on their mobile phones.

Taken over Wellington by Sophie Moore

Lights captured over Wellington at just before 8pm

Taken photographs? Send them to megan.jones@shropshirestar.com