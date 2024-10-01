Watch: Water surges over Shrewsbury Weir as River Severn level rises after heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The towpath at Shrewsbury Weir has been closed for safety, as has Mardol Gardens on the other side of the county town's River Severn loop.

Flood alerts remain in place in some parts of Shropshire after torrential rain - but the Met Office forecasters predict drier weather and a lower chance of rain over the next few days.

On Tuesday afternoon the river level at the Welsh Bridge gauge was recorded at 2.10m and rising - on Monday morning it was 1.22m.

The government flood alert system predicts the river level to stay above 2m until Wednesday evening, when it could start to fall.

The Weir Cafe in Sydney Avenue is keeping a watch out for leaping salmon but none have been seen yet.

Rising Water Levels and Fast Flowing Water at Shrewsbury Weir.

The business posted on social media that the river is "quite spicy today".

"No chance of seeing salmon just yet. They will be sensible and sit on the bottom.

"The river path is flooded and therefore closed."

Shrewsbury Town Council posted: "Due to the rise in river levels, Mardol Gardens is currently closed."

The Environment Agency had flood alerts in place for the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, and the Tern and Perry catchments.