Flood alerts in place across Shropshire from Environment Agency due to heavy rain

The Government Environment Agency has issued three flood alerts for Shropshire after the heavy downpours of Thursday evening.

Residents are being warned to "be prepared" as flooding is expecting to impact low lying land and roads near watercourses.

A flood alert is place for Ledyche Brook and River Rea, possibly affecting Cleobury Mortimer, Neen Sollars and Caynham.

Flood Alerts

A second is in place for Upper Teme as the river levels are rising at the Leintwardine river gauge, which could possible affect Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

The third is in place at Rea Brook and Cound Brook as levels rise at the Hookagate river gauge. Flooding here could impact Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington.

In an update posted on Thursday evening, the Government website stated: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."